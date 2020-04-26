Kimberly Loaiza shares video of Kima’s thanks | Instagram

After the controversy that arose between the husband of Kimberly Loaiza Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez La Lindura Mayor had not shared anything on their social networks until a few days ago, boasting the thanks of Kima.

There were several videos that he shared and that Kima stars as a little princess, there have been several occasions when Loaiza appears in the company of Kim Sofia.

Curiously, the videos do not appear Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kimberly She looks pretty serious, and even when Kima appears she doesn’t speak.

Loaiza shared a couple of pictures, one of them of his face, where he looks really beautiful, but the brightness of his eyes is not the same, while in a video he was looked at next to his beautiful daughter Kima, they were the first images he shared again.

Kimberly lasted a couple of days without being in social networks after the intimate videos of her husband were released on Twitter, so she moved away to stay out of what happened.

And although Juan de Dios has not stopped sharing stories and publications In his social networks he continues to be very happy and it seems that nothing happened.

In one of the videos Kima appears playing in a ball pit, as always looking radiant as always “old men”.

In the second video Kima finds herself clapping very excited while laughing and the person who was recording her tells her some things but it doesn’t seem to be Kimberly’s voice.

Kima is the light of the eyes of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja And if they are together or they will always see us for their beautiful daughter and they will share the beautiful moments that they spend with her.

Kimberly Loaiza and Kima together | Instagram





