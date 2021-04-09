Kimberly Loaiza shares the measurements of her figure On video! | Instagram

The pretty musical artist and Mexican youtuber Kimberly Loaiza shared a video where she shows her fans what the measurements of her pretty figure are.

This video, the young celebrity of social networks, only 23 years old, has become a star and not only in Mexico but also in other parts of Latin America for that reason, any news related to her immediately becomes a trend .

Knowing also that her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja has contributed a lot to the success that Kimberly loaiza today it flaunts.

Thanks to JD Pantoja, La Lindura Mayor became a Youtuber and later a singer, it is a job that although she has also done arduously thanks to the support and encouragement of her partner and father of her children, she has managed to achieve.

Today the name of Kimberly Loaiza is heard and related to various social networks and platforms, among the most outstanding are Instagram, YouTube and TiktokIn the latter it is perhaps one with which it has caused the most impact and not only at the national level but also at the international level.

This because the interpreter of “You Lost Me Remix“It is to this day in the 13th place worldwide among the tiktokers with the largest number of followers, so far it has 40 million 100 thousand fans, but in the Google report in the last count it had 38 million 100 thousand, it surely stays in this same place because Jason Derulo was five million higher than it.

However, it is impressive that the young woman has climbed so many places in so few months, being that she opened her account in February 2020.

Thus, each of the videos of Tiktok that she launches become a trend thanks to the fact that the young celebrity is quite ingenious and you can see that she is a very good actress, thanks to the fact that she practices a lot and is very dedicated to the activities she does.

In the video that she shared a day ago on her Tiktok account that she herself titled as a draft, because at the moment she is not sharing new content due to the birth of her son, perhaps she wants a little more time before returning to the application on a regular basis and that is why it is dedicated to sharing content that it already had recorded, which is just as entertaining.

With the song of the Colombian singer Camilo – Perfect from his Favorite album is that Kim Loaiza made this video, while we listened to the La Voz Kids coach sing, the interpreter of “Turn off the light” had a tape measure in her hands and began to measure herself , while wearing a two-piece suit consisting of a floral blouse and skirt with a navy blue background.

For a long time it was said that the perfect measurements for a woman were 90 for the chest, 60 for the waist and 90 for the hips, but over the years these measurements were left a little aside, nowadays they do not apply to all women. women as apparently other standards have been taken.

However, you will be interested to know what are the measurements of Kimberly Loaiza, which despite not being perfect managed to drive Juan de Dios Pantoja crazy and surely millions of his fans, her measurements are: 88 chest, 67 waist and 104 hips .

It is probable that for many without thinking twice they affirm that the beautiful mother of Kima Sofia and Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza is the perfect woman, what do you think?