Kimberly Loaiza shares her son’s first Tiktok “Mini JD” | Instagram

The musical artist Kimberly Loaiza shared a video on her Tiktok account, where she starred in an audio, but this time she was accompanied by her little son Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza, whom his cuteness has named as Mini JD.

It would not be a surprise at all if your second child becomes a mini celebrity just like his first-born. Kima, who will soon be two years old.

Since the followers of the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja They found out that the little one who was in his womb was pregnant began to be famous, for the simple fact of being the son of two great personalities of social networks, influencers and youtubers as well as entrepreneurs.

However it has been Kimberly loaiza who has individually managed to stand out much more than her husband JD Pantoja, which does not bother him at all, because he constantly celebrates his wife’s success and he boasts it with pride.

Particularly in Tiktok is where La Lindura Mayor has surprised the most, because his followers have given him the opportunity to belong to the world’s top 50 personalities with the largest number of followers in the application.

Considering this and that a little over three months ago she gave birth to her second child, this combination is surprising, because her videos in Tiktok They go viral immediately with practically at least one million like’s. Kim Loaiza has 43.5 million followers to this day.

This could be considered the first video where he appears showing the face of little Juanito as his parents and fans of JukilopAlthough on other occasions we have seen videos of the little one, approximately when he was a month old he shared this content on Tiktok, it was not until two days ago that his son appeared in front of the camera.

After two days of its publication, the video has more than 22.7 million reproductions, in addition to 3.8 million like’s and 54.7 thousand comments, where they do not stop mentioning that the baby is really adorable.

It is more than evident that the first comment would be from Juan de Dios husband of Kim, from then on thousands of admirers of the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous” do not stop being moved by the beautiful family that both youtubers have formed.

I love you with all my heart, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

There is no doubt that Loaiza adores her two children, on more than one occasion she has let us know, especially in her YouTube videos where the little ones have been included, one of the most recent was the one they shared days ago where they They threw an inflatable party for their two children, but it was definitely Kima who thoroughly enjoyed it.

Juanito is the combination of the two, the most beautiful thing “,” My God, how much Juanito has grown “,” I swear I thought it was Kima at the beginning and I said whats “, some fans wrote.

So much has been the affection that the fans of Kim and Juan feel for them and their children, that some Instagram accounts have been created in honor of the two little ones, for the moment the couple have remained firm in terms of creating an Instagram account for Kima, they state that they would like to let her decide if she wants to do it or not, this since she is a little older and can decide for herself.