Kimberly Loaiza shares a big surprise for her cuties | Instagram

It was through her official Instagram account that she musical artist Kimberly Loaiza shared several photos giving her followers a pleasant surprise with which she will surely begin to have even more followers.

Her cuteness, like her, refers to her followers with a lot of love, she always gives them a lot of love that is reciprocal, as her publications, whether on social networks or her videos, always show it.

This new publication was made by the beautiful Instagram celebrity just 3 hours ago and it already has more than 800 thousand red hearts and also almost 8 thousand comments.

Also read: WhatsApp trick to change the time of sent messages

The followers of Kimberly loaiza also known as La Lindura Mayor, they react immediately to your publications, they are always excited by everything you share, whether for personal content or with which you do a promotion.

This time the wife of the singer and also businessman Juan de Dios PantojaShe was posing with a flirty outfit, wearing faded jeans of various colors, black, brown and white, as well as a top with short sleeves in black.

Although there were three Photos The ones she shared in the publication we only see two of them, the third is just a black box, in the first two she is posing very flirtatious and like a powerful woman, without a doubt the beautiful singer has also become an excellent model.

It may interest you: Surprise Kimberly Loaiza wearing very tight and flirty clothes

This is because since she began her career as a youtuber, little by little, she has also become a model, because she is also constantly in photo shoots, either for her publications on her social networks or in the projects in which she has participated since 2016.

The surprise she shared with her followers is that now every Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. in Mexico City she will make lives in a new application called Thriller, where she invites her fans to follow her, in these live she will surely be able to live a little more with their cuteness, surely as soon as they saw the publication they began to create their accounts.

Read also: Every day more beautiful, Maribel Guardia wears a fitted dress

I am excited to share with you that I will be doing a live show on Thriller Latam every Tuesday at 8 pm (mex) to live with you, I have incredible surprises for you, “said Kim Loaiza.

Surely with this new account you will gradually get more and more followers, just as you did with Tiktok where today it has more than 45 million followers, coincidentally it reached the top 50 of the celebrities with the largest number of followers, surprisingly this is what made in less than a year, so you can get an idea of ​​its popularity on the Internet.

Follow us on Google News, and click on our star

It is really shocking that the businesswoman, singer, model, youtuber, wife and mother of two beautiful children still have time to add more activities to her itinerary, it should be noted that every effort has its rewards and her popularity has taken her to large stages and platforms , next to her family, team and family that always accompanies her.

Her husband JD Pantoja has been an excellent support in her career, it could be said that it was he who made her venture into the world of YouTube and little by little in other areas in which today she is much more famous than him, which is not It bothers him at all, in fact he always tends to go out of his way to compliment his wife and mother of his children.

Surely this new project will make Kimberly Loaiza venture into other areas in the future, something that many would be waiting for and evidently supporting her in everything she does as they always have done.