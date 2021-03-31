Kimberly Loaiza returns to social networks New video! | Instagram

It’s been a day since the musical artist Juan de Dios Pantoja He shared a video where he appears next to his wife Kimberly Loaiza, this marks the return of the singer to her social networks, something that her fans have been waiting for a long time.

Since her baby Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza was born, the interpreter of “Turn off the light“He warned that he would take the pertinent days to have rest and to care properly for his little one.

Kimberly loaiza She was quite missed by her cuties, her loyal fans who accepted her absence without hesitation because it was of the utmost importance that she recover and enjoy the first days of the birth of her second child.

Usually 40 days of rest or quarantine are given as it is commonly known, despite the fact that during these weeks she was “absent” she never stopped sharing content on her social networks, on that side her fans did not miss her so much because her publications were unpublished.

Little by little she was telling us a little about the pregnancy process and living with Kima His eldest daughter, in fact recently released a video where they showed 24 hours being parents in Las Vegas, sharing a small part of what being a father is for them, in addition to the fact that said video would be the last with Kima as the only child.

Every day, the quarantine that a woman who has just given birth has to go through came closer and closer, the millions of followers were on the lookout for every news, publication or video where it appeared The Biggest Cuteness as it is also known.

On March 30, Juan de Dios Pantoja, her husband shared in Tiktok A video where she appears next to Kim Loaiza dancing, referring to the fact that she had asked her to have another child, despite the fact that the singer does not turn directly to the camera, we can clearly see that she has largely recovered her slender figure.

It should be noted that although the 40 days that he needed have passed due to his operation, he cannot make much movement for it, when he is dancing a bachata song entitled “My Santa – Romeo Santos“Kimberly dances very slowly so as not to hurt herself.

Kim Loaiza interpreter of “Turn off the light” wears black shorts, on top she wears a slightly loose sweatshirt, this is black with some details of green and white spots and also white tennis shoes with socks.

As for her husband JD Pantoja, he is wearing an outfit completely in black, he wears a cotton shirt and pants as well as white tennis shoes with red details.

They were both in what appears to be a parking lot with some plants around it and also a wooden fence, behind it we see huge dry trees.

It could be that this video is current because Kimberly Loaiza wears her hair short with some highlights in brown, this is the look she had when she gave birth, which is why it is mentioned that it is part of her return to social networks, news that surely moved her admirers more than necessary because they missed her too much.

Perhaps little by little he will be sharing some videos on Tiktok because these are shorter, so the wait has come to an end for his millions of followers.

The video has one million 900 thousand reproductions and as for the obvious excited comments by her fans there are already 19 thousand 100 in total, answering the question that appears in the video he answers that he would have 20 more children with her, It’s the most romantic we’ve seen, don’t you think?