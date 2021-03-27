Kimberly Loaiza Returns Looking more beautiful than ever! | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness and musical artist Kimberly Loaiza finally returned to social networks, shared photos looking spectacular, her fans are more than excited to see her.

For a month that she did not share new content where she appeared completely, her cuties already missed her too much but they were aware of why she was absent.

Kimberly Loaiza wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja gave birth to her second son Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza on February 16, news that filled with joy not only the couple but also his family and especially his millions of followers who were eagerly awaiting said birth.

The young celebrity of social networks and YouTube warned her fans in advance that she would be absent on this occasion, because when Kima was born a few days later we saw her on social networks, for this reason and the fact that she was still recovering. After her surgery, some netizens were a bit cruel to her and began to criticize her.

Perhaps for this and other reasons, she decided to retire for a prudent time to fully recover and return looking more beautiful than ever, this was a few hours ago both on Twitter and on Instagram.

In the photos he shared on Twitter, he appears wearing a white bathrobe, he is opening a door that seems to lead to the garden, Kimberly loaiza she is enjoying a delicious coffee with a beautiful cup with flowers, her hair is tied back.

Last days of quarantine, “he wrote.

In the second image, he appears from a different angle, he is slightly in profile, slightly raising one of his legs that peeks out through the opening of the bathrobe, on Twitter the publication has more than 15 thousand likes and continues to increase this number.

Her fans are excited to see her again and let her know in the comments, stating that she looks gorgeous.

For the Instagram photos the interpreter of “Turn off the light“She shared this session for her fans for them is a kind of triumphant return, she herself affirms that the session is the first that she has taken after having her baby and that for the moment she continues to enjoy the last days that remain. quarantine.

In these two photos that she shared, she appears in the first one, sitting in a rustic white chair, she is also wearing the same white bathrobe, in the image Kimberly Loaiza is crossing her foot so her thigh protrudes a little from the robe, achieving add to the photo a flirty touch, the second image is the same that was shared on Twitter also in the second place.

The publication on Instagram has more like’s than on Twitter, so far it has managed to have a million 422 thousand 396 in total and more than 11 thousand 600 comments.

In the first comment as it is normal in the singer It was her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja who wrote, although in fact he only put an emoji of a face with heart eyes.

The quarantine is over hahaha I love you sister, “wrote Vico Guadarrama.

To this day Kimberly Loaiza has 26 million 600 thousand followers on Instagram, she is one of the biggest celebrities in Mexico in terms of social networks and content creators, in fact YouTube gave her recognition for being number one in All Mexico.

Surely within a few days you will begin to share content continuously as you did just over a month ago.