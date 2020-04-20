Kimberly Loaiza responds to Lizbeth Rodriguez, I will not stoop to be like you | Instagram

Youtuber Kimberly Loaiza could not keep silent before the memes and teasing that Lizbeth Rodríguez began to spread regarding the controversial case of Juan de Dios, because instead of defending a woman, she is humiliating.

On multiple occasions, Lizbeth claimed to have nothing against Loaiza and even confessed to wanting help her to get away from the mistreatment and infidelities of his partner Juan, but everything seems to indicate that it is not.

Lizbeth launched serious accusations regarding Juan, showing up some banned videos of him, so he started making a meme bomb but also about Kimberly.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja and the truth about the controversy with Kenya Os

This undoubtedly turns out to be very out of place, because what he is doing is humiliate her before social networks and not doing what he really said he wanted.

Given all this, the interpreter of “More” He decided break the silence and defend herself on her twitter account, where she indicated that she will not lower herself to his level.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Lizbeth you can continue making fun of me as long as you want, sharing publications where I am humiliated, but I will not pay you with the same currency, because that would make me lower myself to what you are and I am not a woman like you “, wrote the youtuber in the post.

This publication has reached almost 100 thousand reactions and their followers were quickly noticed defending her, because they recognize that what the badabun girl does is not right.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Lizbeth you can continue making fun of me as long as you want, sharing publications where I am humiliated, but I will not pay you with the same currency, because that would make me lower myself to what you are and I am not a woman like you. – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 19, 2020

You are a lady, she is a naca more full of hate in her life, you no baby, you have the light that MANY would like to have “, was one of the comments.

Even Juan de Dios asked him not to mess with her, since Kimberly not to blame at all and it is going against her when she is supposed to defend the feminist movement.

You can also read: Juan de Dios Pantoja the truth about his relationship with Kevin Achutegui

Do you think that a woman who supports the movement makes fun of the way you did with my wife? “Commented Juan de Dios in his video.

Course was harshly criticized by some Internet users, Juan pointed out that the assumption support for Kimberly It was a lie more than Lizbeth, because he made fun of her in the memes he was publishing.

.