This Thursday a strong controversy broke out in Twitter after Lizbeth Rodríguez began to hint about a relationship between Juan de Dios Pantoja and one of his male collaborators, so Kimberly Loaiza has come to his defense.

You may recognize Kevin and Alex the gay couple of Team PhoenixAccording to some Rodríguez publications, he has implied that between Kevin and Juan and God there is more than a friendship.

On various occasions John of God It has been who defends and speaks on behalf of La Lindura Mayor when other youtuber or users start attacking it.

The couple who always shares videos, stories and photos like a United family and especially in love, she defends herself against every situation in which they are involved.

Fortunately so far, and after much criticism, both Kimberly and Juan de Dios continued their lives like any other family, living extremely happily, until this Thursday where the also youtuber and known for exposing the infidels Lizbeth Rodríguez started with what could be said a tremendous right?

“Linduras I will make a video with the” LIE DETECTOR “leave here questions that I should ask @Juandedios_P and questions that he should ask me hahahaha”, a publication that Kimberly shared.

Before this tweet, Lizbeth answered on her own account, asking him if he had “eaten” Kevin, whom they now nickname as “Kevin Panini”, which caused more controversy.

How sad to use the women’s movement, TO LIE. – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 16, 2020

Before these accusations the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” shared two Tweets where he spoke about the women’s movement, and that it was a shame that people used him to lie, if you know Lizbeth Rodríguez well she is a faithful follower of the women’s movement and even attended the March 9 march.

In addition he also commented: “False people talk a lot, check little,” another hint for Rodríguez perhaps.

Check your husband’s cell phone! At this time!

Check messages, photos (also deleted)

Which owes nothing fears nothing! It’s now or never! “They can erase”

And if you have “your friends”

Go to the conversation from the beginning that Alex has with Kevin, from before they were dating! – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 16, 2020

.