The singer Kimberly Loaiza decided to break the silence after the scandal in which she was involved with her partner Juan de Dios Pantoja, after Lisbeth Rodríguez disclosed some infidelities of the youtuber.

Last Friday, May 8, the influencer published a video in your YouTube channel in which she took out everything she felt and thought about her situation with her husband and the actions of the ex-girl Badabum who was the one who exposed Pantoja’s intimate life.

It was precisely to her that he dedicated much of his message, blaming her for destroy his marriage and affect the women involved in the sex videos with Juan de Dios.

This was said by Kimberly Loaiza to Lisbeth Rodríguez

“I don’t know how much hatred Lisbeth has for us, I don’t know what we did to her, according to me, nothing, but without a doubt he crossed the line, he had no limits with his attacks, he never touched his heart (…) You didn’t mind hurting us. You exposed the intimate life of a man and two women, that is not good at all. You put my daughter’s future at stake. Explaining to my girl what one day they said about her father or that someday she watches those videos will not be easy. If it hurts me, I can’t imagine what she will feel, ”said Loaiza.

Too blamed Badabum for uncovering Pantoja’s infidelities in public, affecting her more than helping her. He insisted that these meetings took place many years ago, in those many times that they had ended and then reconciled.

“I know Juan was to blame for filming those videos. But also Lisbeth and the people of that company are to blame because they leaked him. What did it cost you to remove those videos instead of exposing them in public? For helping me? Please! I hope you don’t continue to believe that. If that was their intention, they did not have to publish those videos. There were more ways to help me but the one they decided to take only made me worse ”, he pointed out.

What will happen between Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios?

He added that although he still has strong feelings for Juan de Dios, You need to be alone right now to think well about your future.

“Many are pressuring me to forgive him and not make him feel bad. It really surprises me a lot that now they are criticizing me for the decision I made because when the problem just happened and he was with me, they also complained to me because, according to me, I never do anything, which always leaves me. This proves to me that people criticize everything “, expressed the youtuber.

