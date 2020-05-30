Kimberly Loaiza looks spectacular in a swimsuit inside the pool The Mexican opaque Jennifer Lopez and displaces her on Tik Tok While the youtuber is close to reaching 17 million followers, JLo has almost 10 million

Who would think, but the youtuber Kimberly Loaiza, in a bathing suit inside the pool, overshadows Jennifer López (JLo) and incidentally displaces her in Tik Tok.

While the Mexican is close to reaching 17 million followers, the singer and actress has almost 10 million.

In a video that is available on her official Tik Tok account, Kimberly Loaiza reveals her charms while reading the phrase “Hello, I want to tell you something.”

With more than 4 million views and almost 800 thousand likes, in this video the youtuber sends a message to “their cuteness”: “I love you very much. Thank you for being part of my life and supporting my dreams through the screen ”.

But rather than surprising her beauty, Kimberly Loaiza surprised by the large number of messages, compliments and something else she received from her fans, displacing JLo in this fashion social network, Tik Tok.

“You always know that I will be with you, I love you”, “Beautiful, I love you, 3 years sharing unique moments in my life. You don’t know, always when I was sad, there you were making me smile as always ”,“ I’ve been watching you since 2017, I never get bored of watching your videos ”.

For her part, an admirer of the youtuber made the following confession: “Hello, I love you a lot. I was there when you were starting. I was too young. “

“I love everything you do, Kim, but that position is kind of weird,” “It’s not strawberry or cherry, it’s Kim and her beauty. Postscript: I love you ”,“ You are the best and I will always support you, I love you Kim ”,“ I love you cuteness, you are very strong and brave, I will always be with you, even if it is through a screen. You are the best, cuteness. “

But not only the impact caused by Kimberly Loaiza, who is 22 years old, is on Tik Tok, because also on Instagram her number of followers is impressive: almost 20 million.

This time, he shared an image similar to the video he uploaded to Tik Tok, only here with the title: “” May 7. 1 year I uploaded my first song ”.

With more than 2 million likes, also in this publication his fans were present with their messages dedicated to the Mexican youtuber:

“You are one of the few people who look real and transmit good energy”, “How precious”, “Every day you surprise me more with your photos, you always come out prettier, I love you”, “But how beautiful, Ariel is very young to you aside, my little mermaid Loaiza “,” Kim, how beautiful you look “,” Corps of a heart attack “,” Put down your beauty “,” Mamacita “,” My love, beautiful “.

Finally, a fan of the youtuber, whom many place for his love relationship with Juan de Dios Pantoja, told him: “You look beautiful, just beautiful, I don’t know why there are people who criticize you and say ugly things to you, that is Friends, keep in mind that she has not had a body surgery and has just gone through a pregnancy and she is just perfect. “