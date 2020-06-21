Kimberly Loaiza new heart attack look, looks daring as a whole mermaid | Instagram

The Greater Cuteness shared some heart attack photographs, this time Kimberly Loaiza was not measured as she looks like a whole mermaid daring and beautiful.

In one of your videos previous shared how it is that the pink hair, However, on this literal occasion, she has long hair in two shades of pink.

It could be that he is working on a new song because it appears in the company of another person that it is not Juan de Dios Pantoja who, by the way, some Internet users assure smells of reconciliation.

It may interest you: Photos Ely Blancarte, the new best friend of Kimberly Loaiza who conquers the networks

Kimberly limited herself to putting only one heart in her description, so it could be interpreted in various ways that she is recording a video for a new singleYou are celebrating your increase in subscriber numbers and you are doing it through a fantastic photo shoot or you are meeting a challenge.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

⛅️ A shared post by Kimberly Loaiza (@ kimberly.loaiza) on Jun 4, 2020 at 9:51 p.m. PDT

It is already a custom to appreciate some professional photographs In his social accounts, in each of the important events of his life, however, by not having placed any description, we will have to wait until he surprises us later.

Look at the photos of Kimberly Loaiza, click here.

« That is not a wig that is not a wig that is not a wig that is not a wig, » shared a very excited user on his Instagram.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In the publication, she appears in a very beachy outfit, a black top, accompanied by a short sarong that reveals her white legs, her followers were shocked to see her because even though she is flirtatious with this outfit, she really looks s3xy.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

SHE’S A SAVAGE (yeah)

Classy, ​​bougie, ratchet (yeah)

Sassy, ​​moody, nasty @ KimberlyLoaiza_ reveals that she is working with Megan Thee Stallion’s stylist for the filming of her upcoming music video # LINDURAS, are you ready for the new Kim? pic.twitter.com/iQA3btNqWd – MX-POP News (@mxpopnews)

June 20, 2020

The photos were also shared in Twitter, Internet users reacted immediately for both good and bad, as you will remember that she is constantly criticized for any type of publication she makes.

Fortunately, Kimberly has managed to cope with all the criticism and negative comments that, although they may affect her, she is not intimidated by them.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza moves her rear dressed as a schoolgirl and Tiktok goes crazy