Kimberly Loaiza looks perfect figure 2 months after giving birth | Instagram

For a woman who has just given birth, it is somewhat difficult to lose the kilos that she gained during her pregnancy, however there are some cases like Kimberly Loaiza who manage to lose weight quite quickly, proof of this were the recent photographs she shared where it looks more than spectacular.

The also known Elder Lindura, gave birth to her second child on February 16, Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza He became a celebrity from the moment it became known that his mother was waiting for him and this increased exponentially as the months went by.

After the baby was born we immediately noticed that Kimberly loaiza He decided to take time to recover from his surgery, these are the forty days of rest that any doctor would give him as a recommendation to recover and so it was, the interpreter of “Turn off the light” took this time where she did not share new content during one month and 10 days.

However, from the moment he began to share new content, his fans were more than amazed because in a short time he had recovered his figure, and it could even be said that he looks better than ever, especially since now he has also been showing a little more than skin, definitely becoming a mom was the best thing that could happen to her.

The wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja She is one of the most beloved personalities by her followers whom she baptized as her cuties, this love is reciprocal, at every opportunity Kim Loaiza lets her know and tries to give them back a little of the love and support they have given her since she began career as a Youtuber.

Especially when starting to wear the most flirty outfits as he has been doing in his latest publications where he appears showing a little more skin, but only what is necessary so far has not been exceeded with the content.

Let it be noted that you are different not because of your clothes or your wallet but because of your heart, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

His publication was made two days ago, in it he appears in several photos which five in total, in them he is shown with a look that we have seen in several recent Tiktok videos, a short and top in white, as well as a scarf in head and white tennis shoes.

Its popularity is so great that a publication like this, for example, has more than 2,300,000 like’s and although the comments are not so many, it is still a high figure in total it is 12,400.

In each and every one of the images we can see that Kimberly has managed to lose weight quite quickly, although it should be noted that with her second pregnancy she did not gain so much weight and perhaps that is why it was easier for her to lose weight, especially because she also She is giving milk to her baby and this helps the mother to regain her figure faster.

Although it is evident that her photos have a bit of editing to make it look perfect, in her Tiktok videos we can see that these types of edits are really minimal and that they do not differ much from reality, so it is certain that the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“It looks pretty good.

Several of the comments that we find from her fans are that they claim that she looks quite beautiful and even better than ever, there was one of her followers who asked her if her back did not hurt, because she carried so much beauty.