Kimberly Loaiza launches the daddy tag 2 with JD Pantoja! | Instagram

The Biggest Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video on her YouTube channel where she appears with her family, her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja, Kima and Juanito or Mini JD as his admirers know him best, presenting the tag of the parents 2.

It was this April 24 the day they shared this new video to Kimberly Loaiza’s channel as a team Jukilop This was titled: “If we separate, which child will each of us get? Tag of the Jukilop / Kimberly Loaiza parents.”

So far the video has more than three million 800 thousand reproductions, a small amount compared to the 30 million 600 thousand subscribers on its channel, right away we share the video.

Being both celebrities not only of music but also of social networks, the interpreters of “Bye bye“tend to quickly become a trend when they share content on their social media or videos.

Since before they became parents to a couple, she was already well known, her fans over the years began to grow like them and sharing their experiences with their followers was why they continued to be the best known.

This evidently grew at the time when Kim Loaiza became pregnant, not only because of the news of her pregnancy but also because of the constancy of its content is that she quickly became a celebrity with millions of followers, especially when she publishes content where her little girl appears family.

In this new video they answered some questions about the parents’ tag, some of the questions that they were asked and that perhaps caused great controversy is that, in the case of being separated, who would their children stay with.

Perhaps this answer was funny to many and others were attentive to listen to the responses of the dedicated parents, each of them answered that they would stay with the two children, because they could not be separated from their children, the final answer of Juan de Dios Pantoja he would have to stay with Kimberly to be with his children.

Along the video We managed to see Kima quite anxious and very naughty so much that they had to change locations on three occasions, the couple admitted that it was quite difficult to have to take care of their two children and that they were both too demanding, but that they were still delighted. with her two little babies.

The first question they asked her was if she had felt different changes in the pregnancy of Kima and Juanito, Kim answered that they had been totally different in terms of her first pregnancy, she felt that her hips widened more and that she gained more weight .

As for the second pregnancy, she noticed that she lost a lot of weight in the first months and that her face looked more elongated, there is no doubt that all pregnancies are different.

Although in some videos and stories we have seen Kima live with her little brother not in a perfect way, the couple affirmed that she was quite affectionate with him and even shared some photos and videos where she appears taking care of him and giving him a bottle.

During the first month it was a bit complicated for both Loaiza and Pantoja because both children woke up at night although they clarified that the father takes care of Kima who still sleeps with them in bed and Juanito or Mini JD as they also say sleeps in a crib that is attached to the bed, so it seems an extension of it and it is Kim who takes care of it.