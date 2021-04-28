Kimberly Loaiza is wearing a tremendous black swimsuit on the beach! | Instagram

The musical artist Kimberly Loaiza also known as La Lindura Mayor shared a video where she looked very flirty, all this while wearing a swimsuit two-piece in black.

A little over two months have passed since the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja she gave birth to her second child whom her admirers have affectionately called “Mini JD”, in honor of her father because he bears the same name, although even before knowing the child’s name, many Internet users called him that.

Without a doubt you will know that after giving birth either naturally or by surgery (it is called cesarean section) it is not something so easy to recover above all when you gained a little weight precisely because of pregnancy, in few cases it is usually recover in a short time from a pregnancy, which applies precisely to the young celebrity of social networks Kimberly loaiza.

The interpreter of “Turn off the light“, two months after giving birth, she has recovered her slender figure, something that has many more than astonished, especially because it was very different from the pregnancy of her first-born Kima, because it took a little longer to have her figure.

It was on Instagram where he shared this new video where she shows off her curves while wearing a very flirty swimsuit, in addition to these two garments she also wears a top and transparent black shorts to match her swimsuit.

He is dancing to a song by “Chivirika” from the album with the same name, this song is performed by El Villanord & Yailin la Mas Viral, while doing a choreography since the video was previously shared on his Tiktok account before than on Instagram.

Regarding its publication on Instagram Kim loaiza He decided to share a tender message and as a way to defend himself from so much criticism that he has received in recent weeks that he has been sharing content wearing tight, short clothes and showing a little skin.

In his message, he affirms that all bodies are perfect and that a woman who is already a mother, if she wishes, can continue to share content on her social networks using tiny swimsuits and whatever she pleases, there is no problem. with that.

She also wrote that despite already having two children, stretch marks and 2 caesarean sections, she is not interested in hearing the criticisms made of her, that she is already used to it and that she is not affected by hearing negative comments, because she is happy with her figure and with the life you have today.

Her husband Juan de Dios wrote the first comment, he told her that she was the perfect thing with which several millions of Internet users and admirers of La Greater cuteness they coincide and let you know continuously and at every opportunity.

The publication was made 19 hours ago on his official Instagram account and so far it has 5 million 718 thousand 280 views and also 20 thousand 900 comments, the video was recorded in Acapulco Guerrero, the family probably decided to enjoy a few days in this beautiful place to rest or make some recordings.

Several of the Internet users who commented on the video are proud to admire a woman as dedicated and beautiful as the interpreter of “Don’t be jealous”, especially because she always manages to overcome any type of negative comment and continue with her projects and her life as a tiktoker. , businesswoman, singer, model, wife and mother, who surely the latter is the one she enjoys the most.