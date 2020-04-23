Kimberly Loaiza is the mat of Juan de Dios Pantoja, affirms youtuber | Instagram

The Greater Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza, according to statements from a youtuber, affirms that she became the mat of her husband, Juan de Dios Pantoja.

All because despite the evidence that he was presented and sent directly to his cell phone, he still continues with Pantoja, who is also the father of his daughter.

Surely you know the name of Javier El Zorrito YoutuberoIt was he who shared the video in question where he once again criticizes Loaiza for her decisions.

However, she is mistreated or does not have the right to believe what she pleases and to live in the same way if she is so happy if it is true that is mistreated for her partner and she decided so because they are already his questions although the evidence pointed out otherwise.

“This video has the sole purpose of entertaining, with no intention of promoting harassment or bullyng towards other users of the YouTube platform”, description of Javier’s video.

I will not talk much, better I leave it to GOD finally he takes care of everything, but since she made a false conversation they can realize that she is evil and is lying. Do not worry about us, we are fine, we are a happy family, we will continue passing these tests. – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 17, 2020

He claimed that Kimberly He had disappointed many people and even his fans who are mostly minors.

“That is why this situation seems too sad to me because even though you have all those advantages, you decided to stay in that home, which is not a home, you make me very sad and sorry for me, Kimberly, but you know despite all the desire that one day with all your heart open your eyes, “said Javier.

El Zorrito affirms that Loaiza continues his relationship with John of God to maintain the image of “good family”, something that he does not approve but that in the end, if she decided to do so, she respects it, however, invites her to “the reality of things” Because being so successful, she could take care of her daughter by herself.

So far Kimberly Loaiza has not made a move In his social networks, he has not reacted to any of the recent publications, he does not know how he is or where, since the last thing that was known was that he was still in Acapulco with all his family and the family of Pantoja.

Linduras I will make a video with the “LIE DETECTOR” leave here questions that I should ask @Juandedios_P and questions that he should ask me hahahaha – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 16, 2020

