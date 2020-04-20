Kimberly Loaiza is the girl from Juan de Dios’ second intimate video, they say | Instagram

Much has been said about the relationship and treatment of Juan de Dios Pantoja towards Kimberly Loaiza so much that now it is signed that in el second leaked video the young woman who appears in him is La Lindura Mayor.

Four days have passed since the controversy began between Juan de Dios Pantoja and another youtuber who involved him in he and Kevin Achutegui, supposedly in an intimate relationship.

The day after these events and of being answered by Twitter Two videos were leaked, it is not known who did it, where Juan de Dios appears having intimate relationships with two women.

It may interest you: Juan de Dios Pantoja: Not even my parts are private anymore

It seems they are two different young men since he said so in his video where he thanked that the face of the second girl was not seen.

Now it turns out that Javier El Zorrito Youtubero affirms that the second protagonist is Kimberly Loaiza herself.

Such was the surprise that the Little Fox has shared new information that could do much harm to the Greater Cuteness and he does not know whether to share it or not.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

A few tweets before he commented that probably the person who shared these intimate videos was Juan de Dios Pantoja himself to make it clear that he was not gay, which further confused Internet users who saw this tweet.

“I have a theory. What if Juan was the one who leaked his own videos? He was so scared that they doubted his sexuality, that like the macho man he preferred to show himself in intimacy with other girls. Think about it,” El Zorrito shared in his Twitter

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

This theory could not be a bit removed from reality in case everything that was said against him from the beginning was reality, what do you think, it would be possible that he could be an unscrupulous person for the simple fact of Defend your manhood?, even in his video he apologized to Kimberly for everything that had happened it could be that he also apologized for himself leaked those videos.

I have a theory. What if Juan was the one who leaked his own videos? He was so afraid that they doubted his sexuality, that as the macho he is, he preferred to be intimate with other girls. Think about it. – Javier (@ZYTJavier)

April 20, 2020

Javier’s theories are becoming more and more attached to realityIn addition to this, Lizbeth’s video response added that both Pantona and Achutegui knew what had happened.

In another video that was released on YouTube, some evidence is added that in fact it could be kimberly For a photograph in which a comparison was made, it is also mentioned that Pantoja was more concerned with what they thought of him with a man rather than the probability that his wife was exposed in the intimate video that he himself recorded.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza responds to the controversy with powerful photography

.