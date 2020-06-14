Kimberly Loaiza is hit on the head by a homeless man | Instagram

Unfortunately no woman is exempt from danger, Kimberly Loaiza also known as La Lindura Mayor was physically assaulted for a destitute man who hit her on the head.

There are countless aggressions that we encounter today, these can vary not just physically but also verbally.

In the video they appear Kimberly and her friend are going down a ladder and at the foot of it is a homeless man sitting without shoes who, when he sees them, asks them to give him a dollar.

Despite the fact that Kimberly shared a video wanting to please her followers on her account Tik tok interpreting a scene from « Scary movie » perhaps some people could see the background of both scenes.

If you remember the scene from the movie the friend tells her to the « bum » to get away from her, which in this case Kimberly tells her not to be bad that she is just hungry and gives him a sandwich, and they both walk away but the person gets upset saying that he had asked them for something else and throws the sandwich at Kimberly’s head.

Obviously at first you see the scene makes you laugh for the performancesHowever, how many people have not happened something similar? that by wanting to help someone selflessly we end up affected by the other person’s bad mood.

Several of his followers took it as something funny, even commenting that he had made the day for the occurrence.

« I love the combined outfit of the bum, Bum but with style », « How thankful haha ​​I love you kim », some of the comments received by the funny video.

There have already been several scenes that Loaiza interprets in her account of Tik tok, she is really ingenious and for this and many other things her fans adore her.

