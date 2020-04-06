Kimberly Loaiza is electrocuted by Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

Juan de Dios Pantoja dared to hurt the Cuteness Kimberly loaiza, the most amazing was that she allowed herself to be electrocuted.

Through their Instagram stories Juan de Dios Pantoja He started promoting a new video on his YouTube channel.

First of all, he asked his followers for an apology because so far this year it is only the fifth video he records.

It may interest you: Kima and its darkest secrets affirm Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

Nevertheless the heart was not touched to do a little harm to his fiancée, who had to endure the painful touches.

Don’t be alarmed, it’s not something recorded, it was all part of a new challenge that Juan de Dios Pantoja devised for his channel, having as guests the team Phoenix and also to its greater cuteness.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He devised a challenge in which ten seconds Each of the participants had to make whoever was in front of the camera laugh, if the person laughed they would give them touches with a special apparatus, for each time they lost they would increase the power.

When Juan de Dios’s turn came, he lost three times, for his fortune the person in charge of the apparatus was Loaiza, who apparently participants It is the most beautiful and not so abusive, so on all three occasions she was in charge of the device as with all the participants.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

The older cutie was the last to participate, unfortunately she lost in all the challenges, her mood is easy enough and she can’t take it her cute smileFor her, her executioner was Juan de Dios who, despite saying that she loved her, ended up touching her a couple of times but without completely hurting her.

Fortunately everyone had fun during the challengeFinally, they decided that they would give everyone touches as if in a chain, although they did not endure much, they ended up laughing and inviting followers to continue watching more videos.

Read also: Video Kimberly Loaiza shakira-style hips move on Tiktok

.