Kimberly Loaiza hits Juan de Dios Pantoja in his private parts | Instagram

The Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a video where her partner, fiancé and father of her daughter appears hitting Juan de Dios Pantoja Kima Sofia.

Despite the fact that they are both in love and very much enjoy each other with their company, there are times when a scream and even a blow have gotten out of their hands.

It appears that intentionally Kimberly hit Juan de Dios something very strange in the Greater Cuteness because he has always shown himself to be a fairly calm person, with a lot of energy but he does not like conflicts and lawsuits.

But don’t scare you don’t hit it hard and probably it was just a touch Well, I was making a Tiktok video.

In this video Kimberly appears with a measuring tape, makes Juan de Dios get up from his seat and begins to measure it, first from his face, the second step was until a little below his waist and later he waved the tape so that it was at the height of Pantoja’s head.

Something that was not expected Juanito as she tells him is that he released the part of the tape and continued to hold it with the other hand (the one that was close to his face) total than the other part that was away from his face when falling hit him in his private parts.

Although it was not a very strong blow Juan de Dios was surprised a little with a little jump of surprise, in turn Kimberly looked very funny.

Loaiza has been quite active in her new Tik tok account that despite having a few months with her in an exponential way, she has managed to have nine million seven hundred thousand followers figure that apparently continues to rise.

