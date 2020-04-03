Kimberly Loaiza gets on Juan de Dios Pantoja to imitate poses | Instagram

The Greater cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video on her Instagram account where she climbed on Juan de Dios Pantoja with the aim of doing some poses.

The couple constantly imposes challenges which for the most part perform perfectly, this time something similar happened because the Greater Cuteness started with that challenge.

Both were trying to imitate some poses of yoga, which is a practice that is used for relaxation of the mind and spirit.

Normally this practice is done individually but it can also be done in pairs, which is what they did the Jukilop.

Although it seems to be something simple, it is quite a difficult practice because the degree of concentration and physical strength required is great.

Fortunately Juan de Dios and Kimberly They are a very strong couple and the five poses they wanted to imitate came out, although not perfectly, but amazingly.

“IMITATING YOGA POSES 1 TO 10 WHAT DID THESE POSES GIVE US?” Kimberly shared in her post.

The congratulations of Kimberly and Juande Dios are evident at all times, whether they are together or apart as both are complicit in the joys of the other, love so great that they have each other makes them trust them because the poses they performed are a bit complicated.

Juan de Dios will avoid at any cost that something weighs on his fiancée and mother of his beautiful daughter, so Loaiza blindly trusts him.

The couple are parents of a beautiful baby Kima Sofia who sometimes steals a lot of attention from the admirers of both because it is really a beauty.

Although the Jukilop have a lot of work, they do not leave their social networks aside and constantly try to stay active in all their accounts.

