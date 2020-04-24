Kimberly Loaiza finally shows signs of life on Instagram | Instagram

The older cutie disconnected from her social networks and Youtube channel for some days, but finally Kimberly Loaiza gives some signs of life.

About an hour ago shared a photograph on his Instagram account through his stories you can write something to him if you wish, he gives you that option.

Since April 16 very little was known of his reaction before the controversy that broke out between her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez also including Kevin Achutegui.

Very little had the Greater Cuteness reacted and it was believed by the comments they made Javier El Zorrito youtubero and Lizbeth Rodríguez about being mistreated and being locked up and even mentioned that she did not even manage her own cell phone.

The photograph that she has shared is a bit disturbing since normally she always publishes photos in which he looks very happy and in the photo in question he looks quite serious and even with his lost look and even seems sad.

Recently Juan de Dios shared a video on his YouTube where you could see that the last place they had reached and that due to the quarantine they are probably still in Acapulco, with the families of both Pantoja and Loaiza, so perhaps the controversy was a bit tense among the families.

However, Juan de Dios clarified that things they were taking them easy and it was an internal question whether they even decided to separate or not and it would be Kimberly’s decision directly, because in a video before the past her husband asked for a public apology.

Most recent photography of La Lindura Mayor | Instagram

I hope it starts share more content And if it is possible for him to say a few words about it, although it would be impossible, because to date Kimberly has always remained on the sidelines of the situations in which they are involved.

I will not talk much, better I leave it to GOD finally he takes care of everything, but since she made a false conversation they can realize that she is evil and is lying. Do not worry about us, we are fine, we are a happy family, we will continue passing these tests. – Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 17, 2020

