Kimberly Loaiza finally claims Juan de Dios Pantoja, you don’t touch me, he stated | Instagram

Due to the controversy that arose since last Thursday, it seems that Kimberly Loaiza finally dared to claim Juan de Dios Pantoja, stating that he hasn’t touched her for a long time.

Lizbeth Rodríguez was the protagonist of the start of the strong controversy assuring that Pantoja had been unfaithful to Kimberly.

I recorded it was not only infidelity, but as Lizbeth affirmed, it was with whom she had cheated was with her photographer Kevin Achutegui.

At first Kimberly supporting Juan de Dios asked lizbeth for evidence to verify everything he said and to make things clear, however everything got out of control.

Subsequently fans and other youtuber started posting fotographs, conversations and videos that further compromised Juan de Dios.

It was through screenshots that social networks say to verify these facts, after an intimate video allegedly of J went viraluan de Dios Pantoja along with one of his fans.

The present day Kimberly Loaizbetter known as The Greater Cuteness He shared a video on his Tik Tok account where he claims Juan de Dios that he has not touched her for a long time.

But do not be alarmed it is not due to the matter of the controversy in which they have been involved, but they made a Tik tok together playing Federica and Ludovico P. Luche, imitating a scene where she wanted action and as always Ludovico was in the clouds.

Although some think that they continue making reference to Lizbeth Rodríguez because in one part they mention the word “horse” as they refer to the host of Secrets, and also the fact of having a woman apart from Federica where Ludovico “Get confused”, or it was also a coincidence, what do you think?

So far there is no other publication of the couple, Juan de Dios is recording a video where he will explain everything that happened but he has not published it yet.

