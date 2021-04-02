Kimberly Loaiza fans will be meeting Mini JD in a few days! | Instagram

Surely Las Linduras and Pantojitas are excited because this weekend they will be able to meet the newborn son of Kimberly Loaiza and her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja because they themselves have announced it on their social networks.

Of course, a little more than a month has passed since his birth, however, as they themselves had shared a long time ago, they will show the moment when their son Juan de Dios Pantoja Loaiza was born, just as they came to do with the beautiful Kima his older sister.

Kimberly loaiza He shared a publication on his official Twitter account that immediately became a trend, as it happens whenever he releases exciting news for his followers.

This weekend you will meet JUANITO, “wrote Kim Loaiza.

The publication quickly reached more than 2,800 comments, it was retweeted more than 1,700 times and so far it has more than 49,000 likes, a figure that will surely continue to rise until the video is shared.

Several of his followers excitedly commented on this news, they posted photos of the three members of the family and especially of Kima because they want to know his reaction above all things, of course, in addition to seeing the son of The Biggest Cuteness and JD Pantoja.

Yes, we are going to meet him Juanito does not know that we are always going to love him, we have always been waiting to meet him since they told us that he had already been born, what emotion is going to be a magical moment.

Both Kimberly and Juan de Dios had waited for this moment, also very anxious and excited, it should be noted that there was a very strong reason why they decided to wait a little longer both to show their pregnancy and to show their second child.

This is because Kim Loaiza as well as has fans who adore her and want a lot, there are some people who wish her a lot and this was projected with little Kima, so they chose to limit themselves in terms of news for their fans, which that they understand perfectly.

As for Juan de Dios Pantoja interpreter of “Santa Paloma“He shared a video on Tiktok, where he responds with an audio and a very excited dance a question that they had surely been asking him frequently.

“Will you upload the video of JUANITO’s birth this weekend?” Was the question that appears in the video, for this, Juan de Dios enters the scene dancing very excited and with the song that has the background of Las Chikitas entitled Claro Que Yes, although in his video Minortika appears as an interpreter.

While the musical artist repeated over and over again the lyrics of the song made it more than clear that his fans could finally meet his son, who apparently has already become a mini celebrity like his older sister, in turn thanks to the popularity of their potatoes.

Pantoja’s video has more than one million 100 thousand reproductions and more than 30 thousand comments, the same thing happened in the publication of Kim Loiaza, his fans are more than excited with the news that they cannot wait to meet the little younger brother of Kima.

Kimberly Loaiza’s husband wears a red outfit although the tone is somewhat close to red, he wears dark glasses and the video seems to have been recorded in the patio or the place where they wash clothes, by the laundry room behind him .