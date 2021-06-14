Kimberly Loaiza fans happy to meet Lele Pons | Instagram

Two favorite celebrities from the internet world are definitely Kimberly Loaiza and Lele pons, who recently met again enjoying an outing together and with several friends, in addition to Juan de Dios Pantoja husband of La Lindura Mayor.

The couple who are also known as Jukilop You are enjoying a trip to Miami which may be for business, however, they will not stop enjoying your stay in that place.

It was for this reason that they took the opportunity to meet other Internet personalities and celebrities just like them, in this case famous influencers and Youtubers, we are talking about the beautiful Lele Pons and Nicole Garcia who were very happy with this joyous reunion.

Thanks to the popularity that Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja have acquired over the years, today they have the joy of meeting interesting personalities in the environment in which they operate.

Fortunately, the Pantoja Loaiza family has managed to have pleasant approaches with other influencers and they let us know in their stories and Instagram posts, as both Kim and Juan recently did.

Whether enjoying a yacht trip and enjoying the delicious Miami sea or an elegant dinner with their friends and perhaps future collaborators in videos or songs, Juan de Dios and Kimberly had the best time, especially Kima who was with them at all times and although we did not see the little Mini JDSurely his nanny (Juan de Dios’ aunt) was taking care of him, in fact he himself shared a photo of the little one.

Something that possibly caught Juanito’s attention is the great resemblance he has with his uncle César Pantoja who has now also ventured into the world of YouTube thanks to the support that his brother Juan de Dios Pantoja has given him, interpreter of “Tactic“.

The fans of the couple could not stop celebrating this little departure of Kim Loaiza, who despite going out with her husband also managed to enjoy a dinner with her friends, we had the opportunity to see her as relaxed and happy, clearly she deserves these kinds of encounters and enjoying a conversation that doesn’t just focus on your children at least once in a long time.

Although the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She lives for her children, it is nice that on some occasions she also has time for herself and perhaps also for her husband.

In the first photo they appear in order: Nicole García, Kimberly Loaiza and Lele Pons, on top of a jet ski ready to enjoy a ride in the sea, in the second image that Loaiza shared the three are shown together again, but we already see a close up.

In addition to these two photos we also find a video where we see her swimming very entertaining, Lele is wearing a swimsuit, Kim and Nicole were wearing shorts.

Kim so far has 28.5 million followers, while Lele and Nicole have 44.1 and 3.6 million respectively.

It is always exciting to see Kima and Juanito’s mother again on their social networks in addition to YouTube, however this emotion grows even more when she is shown accompanied by other personalities like her.

A few months ago he also shared a camera with Sebastian Yatra who like her loves to make videos on Tik tok, so when they were in Miami a few months ago they took the opportunity to record some entertaining videos together.

Several of his followers commented on social networks how excited they were by the fact that their favorite influencer went out to party.