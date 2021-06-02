Kimberly Loaiza fan could kill herself according to claim | Instagram

The musical artist Kimberly Loaiza aka The Biggest Cuteness It appeared again as the main story of a video recently, where it is said that one of his fans could end his life.

As you surely know, Kim Loaiza, wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja He is a well-known celebrity throughout Latin America and perhaps other parts of the world, because his popularity both on social networks and on Tik tok today is quite well known.

Thanks to this and to her charismatic personality, millions of cute little girls go out of their way for her, however so far Kimberly loaiza She has not been able to meet all of them because in reality there are millions who would like to meet her or at least see her up close.

It has been precisely that one of his admirers has expressed that in the case of not knowing her, he could give his life without his desire to meet the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“It is so big that it is willing to do whatever it takes to get attention, it could be that this works or maybe not, because its publication on Twitter has already become popular and has had several reactions from Internet users so good as bad.

Es Neta shared this publication and some of the responses it has gotten from Internet users, through a video on the YouTube channel some details and the opinion of the host Iván Plascencia himself are shown.

The video has the title “Last moment fan of Kimberly Loaiza at3nta with her life am3naz @ ndola if she does not know her”, it is from minute 5:45 where you can see the complete news, right away we share the video.

Despite the fact that in the title of the video itself a statement is being made directly for Kim Loaiza, in the course of Ivan’s note it is mentioned that the young woman only wrote some things, but not directly referring to Kim, about the fact that that if he did not know her, he would do such a thing, he only wrote it.

Some Internet users were a bit cruel with their Tweet, this because in a way they were encouraging the young woman to do it and others simply mentioned that they did not understand why she would write something like that.

It should be remembered that Kimberly Loaiza has extremely young followers and that by the way they are minors, adolescents who due to their young age do not measure their words and the danger to which they are exposed when sharing a publication of this type.

The video of Es Neta already has 12,222 views, it was shared on June 1 and also has 58 comments, some of them mentioned that the parents of “the girl” who made said publication should be careful and even that it would be a good idea to remove the Internet to stop publishing this type of content.

Talking about the life of another person is always a delicate subject and above all you should not make the type of comments that the young woman received, in which she surely did it to laugh at her or simply because it was quite easy for them.

Until now, Kimberly Loaiza has not commented on this issue, it should also be remembered that we are still in a pandemic so it is not completely certain that massive events will take place as the couple used to. Jukilop.

To date, Kim Loaiza has more than 28.3 million followers on Instagram, 6.2 million on Twitter, 31.5 million on YouTube, and 44.3 million on Tik tok.