Kimberly Loaiza deletes content with Juan de Dios Pantoja, they assure | Instagram

The Lindura Mayor Kimberly Loaiza is one of the main victims of the controversy between Juan de Dios Pantoja and Kevin Achutegui from early his followers began to notice that both were deleting content from their social networks.

Surely you already have the problem the couple is experiencing at the moment and that is that Lizbeth Rodríguez was the manager to start with it.

He started by saying that Pantoja and Achutegui who is now known as “Kevin Panini” They had a more than working, loving relationship.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza shares video with puffy eyes

That said, dimes and diretes began to be unleashed among the youtubers, more were added to the lawsuit and yet Kimberly did not comment, and from the moment that both Lizbeth and El Zorrito youtubero did they started looking for evidence which was what Loaiza requested.

From the moment that Rodríguez sent the evidence (Committed videos of Juan de Dios Pantoja) stating that at the moment he had not seen them, and since then Kimberly no longer shared anything on his networks.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

He who erases bestows! – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 18, 2020

Yesterday he shared something that in the same way did not satisfy his fans it was somewhat suspicious because it is also said that Juan de Dios mistreats her, manipulates her and writes the twees for her.

“I will not talk much, better I leave it to GOD finally he takes care of everything, but since she made a false conversation they can realize that she is evil and is lying.”, Part of the message that Kimberly shared.

Kimberly and Juan have been deleting photos on Instagram for hours. It is very sad to realize that she is not the empowered woman we wanted, that her numbers are useless if today she was needed she did not give a powerful message to her fans. – Javier (@ZYTJavier)

April 18, 2020

However very early on both Lizbeth Rodríguez, Javier El Zorrito Youtubero And her fans began to notice that both she and Juan de Dios were deleting content from their accounts, perhaps so that everything agrees with the video that Pantoja will share “explaining everything that happened”, something that for many was already a little bit longer.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza finally claims Juan de Dios Pantoja, you do not touch me, he stated

Kimberly is deleting photographs that she uploaded on the dates that coincide with the posts where #JuandeDios saw each other, and in those photos the description was dedicated to Juan (they were together, in a relationship).

How sad this situation of infidelity. #kimberlyloaiza pic.twitter.com/wuPgxafI8M – Jarocha (@ Jarocha3008)

April 18, 2020

.