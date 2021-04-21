Kimberly Loaiza dance with two friends in swimsuits! | Instagram

Again the pretty musical artist Kimberly Loaiza, who is also known as La Lindura Mayor, appeared in a video she shared recently while dancing with two excited friends on the beach.

The beautiful young women who accompanied the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja They were his cousin Cecia Loaiza (this is how her name appears on social networks) and her friend Ely Blancarte, with whom she has been constantly appearing in her Tiktok videos and vice versa, of course this was no exception.

Kimberly loaiza He shared this video on his Tiktok account where he appears next to them, while they are sitting on a rock that is on the beach, below others that is like superimposed and you can also see some trees nearby.

The video was shared by the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“Approximately 22 hours ago, so far it already has one million 300 thousand like’s and in terms of reproductions it already has more than nine million 200 thousand, in addition to almost 9 thousand comments.

The three of them are a bit leaning on one of the large rocks, when suddenly a sound begins to sound, immediately the three turn to look quite complicit knowing that this “is their song”, little by little they got up and began to dance moving her hips to the sound of the melody.

Although in the publication Kim Loaiza stated that the sound he was using was by Jesús Marquez, however the song is titled “A La Alberca” by Super Clásicos, surely when listening to the original song it will make you want to bathe both on the beach and in some pool.

The three of them were using the cell phone when the melody started playing and obviously they stopped using them to enjoy and dance a bit.

Despite the fact that Kim Loaiza is wearing a dress and underneath she has a bathing suit, she looks just as beautiful as her two companions, perhaps because a little more than two months ago she gave birth to her baby, so surely she still does not want to show off her figure.

Although to tell the truth she looks quite thin despite being two months after her son was born, many women do not regain their figure that quickly.

The dress that Loaiza is wearing, has a strange print, it is like a kind of spots in both white and orange, it has sleeves and a round neck, although it covers a large part of her figure when she begins to dance we can see a little of her cute charms the moment she turns her body a little.

As for her cousin, she is wearing a two-piece swimsuit in black, this one has several strips and is quite tiny, which is not so noticeable because she is quite thin, she has a really stylized figure, she could easily become a model.

On the other hand Ely Blancarte She was wearing a pink swimsuit, it was also two-piece and although it seemed to be quite simple it managed to mark her pretty figure quite well, she also has an earring in her navel and it seems that a flirty tattoo between her two upper charms.

Kimberly’s admirers mentioned impressed in their comments that they got to see a little of her later beauty and although they were sorry to comment on it, they were quite excited to do so.

Several netizens agreed that the three had spectacular figures, although they have different complexions, each of them has a unique beauty that was immediately identified by the others.