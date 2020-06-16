Kimberly Loaiza criticized for blocking young man like her | Instagram

The interpreter of « Do not be jealous » Kimberly Loaiza is again involved in strong criticism on Twitter after it circulated a video From a young woman who looks a lot like her, she says that Loaiza blocked her just because she looked like her.

The video that is circulating on the Internet is about the young call on social networks with the nickname « Andrea Chagi » She mentions that Kimberly Loaiza blocked her just because she looked like her, as many people claimed.

He comments in his post that he was a fan of The Greater Cuteness and that he constantly commented on his publications on social networks and even Kimberly answered what Andrea wrote to him.

The person in charge of making the video a little more viral was Javier El Zorrito Youtubero Well, thanks to the fact that it has a little more than half a million followers on Twitter, it became known more quickly.

The Kims hurt so much that on instagram the blockade, that’s some clown shit pic.twitter.com/JD7uZ1SZb0 – ✨ ‍♀️ ‍♀️ (@yowlizz)

Although many sympathetic users of Kimberly Loaiza criticize him because he constantly comments something « negative » about Loaiza he has always made it clear that he would not if they just stopped trying to be who they are not so much Kimberly as Juan de Dios.

As it was expected « The cute girls » Kimberly’s immediately began defending Kimberly with some arguments about his right to block whoever and in fact they are right, in addition to that although it seems obvious the reason could have a background in all this, that only La Lindura Mayor knows.

At the moment the criticism for Kimberly was immediate Andrea Whoever has a great resemblance to her is complaining that he blocked her from all his social networks and it does not seem fair.

So far and as usual Kimberly Loaiza He has not made any statement so far and although his fans are possibly waiting for a small detail, we believe that he will not, since he is not in the habit of responding to each of the controversies in which he is involved.

