The Cuteness Kimberly Loaiza shared in their stories what could be her new profession and stop being a youtuber and make more videos because she herself stated that she was not eager to do so.

Loaiza continues to be a trend in social networks after she separated from Juan de Dios Pantoja for a few days.

The interpreter of “Do not be jealous” She is currently going through a very painful situation that we hope will overcome as soon as possible and continue with her life, whether with her fiancé or not.

Kimberly Loaiza has a great future in social networks, since she has million followers They’ve probably been sending you lots of support messages and good vibes.

It was precisely because of his “Cuteness” This is how she refers to her followers, who decided to return to record videos, at least in her account Tik tok where there are already 3 who have shared, as always it is entertaining to see it.

Coincidentally it is said that today it is the tiktoker with the most followers in Latin America with 12 million three hundred thousand followers in your official account.

Was it possible that Kimberly left all that to start from scratch? In his stories he shared something new that perhaps he had not recorded before, and that such that Loaiza now leans towards baking, in his stories he taught his fans how to make a Three milk cake.

Following all the tips is extremely simple, and explains it clearly so that other people can also do it and can entertain themselves in this quarantine.

If you decide to do it or not there is no problem because in addition to having the support of your followers and your family, Kimberly is a pretty capable woman and intelligent but above all dedicated to what he does.

