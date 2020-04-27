Kimberly Loaiza could send a message to Juan de Dios Pantoja via Tik tok | Instagram

Youtuber and singer Kimberly Loaiza shared a possible message for Juan de Dios Pantoja through his official account of Tik tok.

Until a few days ago Loaiza made the decision of returning to social networks what was believed to be gradually has been making it a little faster.

Unfortunately, everything seems to indicate that the controversy unleashed between Juan de Dios Pantoja, Lizbeth Rodríguez and Kevin Achutegui ended up separating the Lindura Mayor and Pantoja.

Even Juan de Dios already confirmed their separation through their stories and spoke about it, Loaiza was the one who stayed with Kima and it seems that the families are already separated since both were together in a house of Acapulco.

In one of the stories Kimberly shared, he looked quite sad and this new video where he appears begins to recite an audio that is quite appropriate to his current situation.

“I needed you so much, I cried so much to you, I loved you so much, I waited for you so much that I gave up on so many” Kimbely shared in his Tik tok.

Coincidentally in the video you can see that he still continues to carry her engagement ring, This can say many things or maybe nothing, because if he is still wearing it, it means that there is still the possibility that they will return, but it could also be that he only likes to wear it and that’s it.

Probably the couple are taking time and still have not decided on something forceful, and although many people are commenting on their situation, only the two of them know what will happen because they do not depend on both of them, Kimberly is a very strong and determined.

Although he has not made formal statements Kimberly Loaiza, her followers will surely support her in any decision she makes in the end.

