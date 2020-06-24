Kimberly Loaiza could have reconciled with Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

The singer and youtuber Kimberly Loaiza shared several videos in her stories where it is believed that she is wearing Juan de Dios Pantoja clothes, it could be a final reconciliation, what do you think.

It seems that like several youtubers and internet users It was predicted by Kimberly and Juan de Dios returned as a couple because there could be evidence of what happened.

To refresh your memory about their « separation » Since the middle of April, Juan de Dios was involved in a strong controversy involving him and Kevin Achutegui because Lizbeth Rodríguez stated that the two had a relationship.

It may interest you: Photo Kimberly Loaiza applauds Let’s make peace, I could return with Juan de Dios Pantoja

This was the beginning of the entire conflict, as apparently their relationship could not be clarified after several videos and photos nothing was officially confirmed.

Days after starting this, they appeared on the Internet intimate videos from Pantoja where he appeared with two different women supposedly when he was still dating Loaiza.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

Thus, the controversy became even greater, resulting in the separation of the couple since Kimberly could not bear so much pressure from social networks because they began to describe her as an abused and submissive woman.

It was so The Greater Cuteness He decided to take time asking Juan to change his house because they were going through quarantine together, however they returned to live together because of a problem in the house they rented in the Mexico City.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

In conclusion, according to what they quote on social networks, it only took two songs for Kimberly to decide to return with Juan de Dios Pantoja well with the second song « Let’s make the passes » she asked her cuties what they thought if she should forgive Pantoja or not be criticized again.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel and get more from Show News!

Today she appears in her videos wearing clothes that appear to be from Juan de Dios wearing a red shorts that is too big for her, and although Loaiza does not wear very tight clothes this garment is too big for her for what is believed to be from Pantoja, what do you think is happening?

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza new heart attack look, looks daring like a mermaid