Kimberly Loaiza Could Have Outdone Kylie Jenner | Instagram

Youtuber and singer Kimberly Loaiza on repeated occasionss has managed to overcome the businesswoman Kylie Jenner also known on social networks.

Even Kimberly is said to wanted to imitate Kylie is that Jenner is one of the most beloved women in the application and Loaiza affirm that she has followed the steps.

It should be noted that there is no direct comparison with both since to begin with they come from different families unlike Kim Kylie was born in a family she was already well known for what made her entry into social networks as a popular public figure.

It may interest you: Kimberly Loaiza is the girl from Juan de Dios’ second intimate video, they say

On the other hand Loaiza has gradually escalated numbers on social networks and his YouTube channel and for his fortune continues to grow.

However, no one is exempt from comparisons and much has been compared to Kimberly with Kylie, Starting with his lips, it is said that those of the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” have increased quite a while here.

Follow us on Google News, click on our star

On YouTube Kimberly has many more followers than Jenner in his favor, it should be noted that Loaiza is dedicated to it and Kylie has other activities what to do more than make videos on your channel.

Despite the fact that none of them are professional singers, everyone has done it in their own way, although it seems that Kimberly has worked a little better because she stands out a little more than Kylie.

They are both mothers of two beautiful princesses Stormi and Kima SofiaAlthough Kylie’s daughter is a few months older than Kima, they are both real beauties.

Follow us on our Facebook and get more from Show!

Their pregnancies led them differently contrary to Kylie The Greater Cuteness since he found out he shared it with His Followers and continually showing progress of her pregnancy, Kylie in turn hid her condition for a long time, however it must be remembered that they were different circumstances.

Sometimes according to the magazine from 15 to 20, Kimberly Loaiza He has stated that he is not a fan of Kylie Jenner But the similarities between the two makes think that Kim is his student since Kylie although they are the same age 22 years.

Read also: Video Kylie Jenner treats her mother almost like a slave

.