Kimberly Loaiza could have eating problems! | Instagram

Recently some followers of Kimberly Loaiza were surprised to read the title of a video that was shared in Youtube where it was mentioned that he could possibly have eating problems, which would be a strong alarm for his family and especially his own health.

It is no secret that since she gave birth to her second child with her husband Juan de Dios PantojaShe quickly managed to lose weight, she has practically managed to regain her old figure before getting pregnant, something with which more than one of her fans have been surprised.

It is worth mentioning that the young Instagram celebrity did not gain as much weight to begin with as when she was pregnant with Kima her first-born, there is no doubt that each pregnancy is always different, but that they are enjoyed the same.

Read also: Couple of beauties, Maribel Guardia and her daughter-in-law show off to the fullest

Something that is also important to note is that when Kima was born a few weeks later she was already recording videos and working, but now with Mini JD As his fans have affectionately baptized him, he decided to take 40 days for his recovery and the care of his son and also his little girl who still requires attention from her mother.

Kimberly loaiza She is a woman who works hard and thanks to her discipline she is highly loved by her millions of followers, but also in some cases she is not so much loved by certain people who aim to criticize any action carried out by both her and her partner.

It may interest you: JD Pantoja congratulations to Kimberly Loaiza for May 10!

It was in a program hosted by Iván Plascencia on his Es Neta channel where he shared this YouTube video, entitled “Exclusive! Kimberly Loaiza Starts to have feeding problems …” Surely the fans of The Biggest Cuteness who read it like that immediately began to worry, we will share it with you right away.

Although in reality, far from being a food problem, the content of the note already specifies that it mentioned something else that is equal to or stronger than the idea of ​​the title of the video itself.

Plascencia mentions that Javier “El Zorrito Youtubero” who calls himself that because in his videos he always appears with a filter of a fox, he has been using it for years and that is what his fans identify him with.

Also read: WhatsApp will not be able to send messages if you do not accept the terms

The main subject of the note was a photograph that Javier had shared on his Twitter account where he mentioned, although not in a “direct” way, that Juan de Dios was above his wife and that he should not be do because she had just given birth.

The image he mentions is a photo where Pantoja appears on top of an inflatable in his pool, this is in the shape of a bull with horns, referring to a mechanical bull, which is why it was the fox’s comment, because goes on to state that the singer performer of “Santa Paloma“He has been unfaithful to Kim Loaiza.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

It is more than evident that some Internet users began to criticize him for making such comments referring to Loaiza’s physique, however he himself claimed that he did not make fun of the physique, although he did not specify that it was because of the youtuber’s infidelity, he left him more so sure.

This type of comments did not please the Internet users at all and the driver himself mentioned that he had heard rumors that these comments would begin to affect Loaiza’s health, in fact she herself mentioned it in a video when she revealed why there was no shared her second pregnancy, but no reference was made to something more current.