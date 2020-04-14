Kimberly Loaiza could be upset, she doesn’t want to be watched | Instagram

The youtuber, influencer and singer Kimberly Loaiza shared a new video where she seems to be very upset so much that she doesn’t want to be watched.

The video is in his official account of Tik tok, where you can appreciate various challenges, occurrences and others that The Greater Cuteness is dedicated to sharing.

In the last one that Kimberly shared, she wears a face a little angryHowever, do not be afraid that it is a simple Tik tok where it is imitating an audio.

She was in the car it seems that with Juan de Dios and his beautiful daughter Kima who yesterday turned nine months old.

Everything indicates that Pantoja is driving because Kimberly could not because she makes several movements, in the audio you can hear the voice of a little girl asking “What are you looking at … I don’t want you to look at me” and the video ends.

Probably the last thing i would do Kimberly Loaiza is to bother with her cuteness as she affectionately tells them because thanks to them and she has repeated it on several occasions she is so popular, a great example is that she already has more than ten million followers in the famous application.

Constantly appreciates the support They have always given him and he always tries to find a way to compensate him by making gifts, recording special videos, among other details.

In her recent videos we can see Kimberly accompanied by her fiancé who continuously supports each and every one of the projects of The Greater Cuteness just as she also does, all of this can be corroborated with her videos, or attendance at public events.

Loaiza has been very active during this quarantine something they appreciate his fans Well, they have something to entertain themselves too and not to be bored all these days.

