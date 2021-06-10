Kimberly Loaiza could be thinking of a third baby! | Instagram

Several Kimberly Loaiza cuties were surprised to learn on video that The Biggest Cuteness She might already be thinking about having another baby, a new baby brother for Kima and Juanito!

It was through a video on the Es Neta channel on YouTube where it was commented that the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja and also a celebrity of social networks would already have plans to become parents again, as you will remember they themselves commented a few months ago that they would like to have five children.

This video was shared on June 8, this has a duration of 8:49, but it is from minute 7:25 where the main note of the program begins, which is titled “Betrayal! Kimberly responds if a third baby / the Phoenix team finally forgives Lizbeth R. “, we’ll share it with you right away.

Also read: In the middle of nowhere, Aislinn Derbez suffers a road accident

In the video Reference was made to one of the many stories that Kim Loaiza shared a few days ago where she answered questions from her followers, several of them were really revealing and others on the contrary were answers that were already expected.

Kim Loaiza was asked when she would have her third child, according to what the interpreter of “Turn off the light“He mentioned that he might as well tell you 6 or 7 years from now.

However, she herself preferred not to think about it and not to mention an exact date because she did not know when a pregnancy could be given again, as happened with the little one. Juanito, pregnancy that by the way surprised us all.

It may interest you: In sports lycra, Maribel Guardia shines from her gym

Well, look, I tell you, I could tell you that I want the next one in about 6 or 7 years but no, I better say when God wants because you don’t know family, you don’t know, “said Kimberly Loaiza.

For Loaiza’s millions of followers, it would be a fantastic thing if she got pregnant quickly because their children could grow up together and thus when they traveled they would have someone to play with and they would not feel alone, although it is certain that Kima never felt alone because there have always been people around her who take care of her in addition to her parents.

One day after the video of the program hosted by Iván Plascencia was shared, we found 10,566 views and also 58 comments.

Read also: Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja celebrate for their two children

Precisely in several comments they made reference to the fact that La Lindura Mayor should not mention God in the case of getting pregnant, because there are many contraceptive methods and that it was illogical that if she does not take care of herself she will get pregnant, not because “God wants it” .

Another news that is mentioned in the video is that Kimberly loaiza will be releasing an album in a short time, since he has become a star of pop music, it is certain that this new project will surely become a success like each one of what he has released.

Follow us on Facebook and get more from Show News!

In one of his stories he mentioned that he already had it, not only on Instagram but also on Twitter he had announced it, the host mentions that there are people who say that he could launch it this June, but that he would first launch a promotional single.

So far this type of videos are only commented on by some subscribers of the channel, both Kim and Juan de Dios have not commented on the matter, they try to stay away from the shows that are sometimes somewhat yellowish, for that reason they prefer to only focus on their own affairs and let others have a say as long as they are not involved in something serious.