Lizbeth Rodríguez says Kimberly Loaiza could be locked up and worries

It seems that things are not going well for Kimberly Loaiza because everything indicates according to Lizbeth Rodríguez that she is locked up according to her statements in Twitter.

Since the Lizbeth controversy broke out in her videos, stories or posts On Twitter he always clarified that he had nothing against Loaiza despite the fact that he also shared memes as if he mocked Kimberly.

The Greater Cuteness has always been characterized by being a prudent woman of few wordsAs she mentioned in one of her videos, she only speaks when she is prudent, so the same thing could be happening in this situation.

In several stories Lizbeth has commented that perhaps Juan de Dios controls KimberlyHe manipulated her and he was the one who answered for her and even made the scripts for them to speak in the videos, something that Pantoja denied in his most recent video.

And although Loaiza has shared publications in her account Twitter On Instagram, many people agree that it is not her and that it is indeed her husband who shares these publications.

Lizbeth commented that perhaps she was not even allowed to use her own phone, and even more this theory increased after the interpreter of “Jealous” share a photo on his Twitter which seems to be “your most recent photo”.

However Lizbeth in turn shared another photo of a Tik tok Kimberly in the same clothes and the video is old.

For those who say … photo has already been uploaded !!! Friends realize!

We have not seen Kim, if she believes in her “man” or is she going to forgive him or has she already forgiven him or whatever, well why not?

But where is Kim? Seriously!!! pic.twitter.com/gcVgwgSBYL – Lizbeth Rodriguez (@Soylizbethmx)

April 19, 2020

On multiple occasions, Lizbeth claimed to have nothing against Loaiza and even confessed to wanting to help her to stay away from mistreatment and infidelities from his partner Juan, but everything seems to indicate that it is not.

Perhaps some things do not coincide between the two stories, the most worrying thing is that if Kimberly is indeed in danger, her family is the one who should have found out first, we hope that it is just a misunderstanding and everything becomes clear.

