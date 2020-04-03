Kimberly Loaiza confesses if she had surgery to look better | Instagram

Kimberly Loaiza decided to break the silence on twitter after rumors that she underwent cosmetic surgery to look better after her pregnancy.

The Greater Cuteness bluntly confessed that she has not undergone any operation and thanked those who thought about it, since it means that she looks better.

Do you really think I would have surgery? Not so much improved I see myself, thanks. But not cute, Kim wrote on twitter.

– Kimberly Loaiza (@KimberlyLoaiza_)

April 1, 2020

Juan de Dios Pantoja’s girlfriend pointed out that any surgery requires recovery time itself, which at this time cannot be fully performed since she must attend to her little daughter Kima.

Even the navel changed the first two photos hahahaha before and after the pregnancy but magically it was modified yesterday hahahahaha pic.twitter.com/9CbnMywfoZ

– Moon (@ Moon89004779)

April 1, 2020

One of the Internet users pointed out that Kim is very aware of the comments of the YouTubero Fox, when making this tweet.

Good thing you are listening to what Zorrito says, wrote the Internet user.

