The Cuteness Kimbely Loaiza shared a new video where she makes a tremendous comparison with her fiancé and father of her daughter Juan de Dios Pantoja with one of the most beloved television characters Bob Esponja.

Pantoja and Loaiza are one of the best-known youtuber couples in Mexico and part of the world, both have created an empire and form a beautiful family.

Although they are engaged they already live together and have a beautiful daughter named Kima Sofia who is the light of their eyes.

Both Juan de Dios and Kimberly are quite young but at the same time they are two very hard-working people, but that does not mean that you both have its occurrences and some jokes or challenges are made with which they end up laughing among themselves and making their followers laugh.

Such was the occasion when Kimberly shared in her video in which I was quite smiling Well, mention that you bought a bathing cap and he will put it on Juan ..

With her mischievous face she said that she would put it on Juanito, as she refers to her fiancé, so she approaches Pantoja who was playing with Kima and he says that he will put it on to see how it looks.

After a few minutes he ends up putting it on and starts laughing because he tells him that he looks like SpongeBob when he only had his brain showing an image of the cartoon.

Nonetheless John of God he always ends up making the occurrences of his Major Cuteness, he supports her in any project and an occurrence lends itself well but it is also reciprocal because on various occasions he is the witty and Kimberly ends up dumbbelling with him.

The small family lives quite happy, youtubers they have a lot of work and projects on the doorstep some slowed down due to the current pandemic it is because of them that these days they have taken the opportunity to share more content on their social networks for which their fans are grateful.

