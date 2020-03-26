Kimberly Loaiza, Celoso reaches 100 million views | Instagram

The interpreter of Do not be jealous Kimberly Loaiza is partying because her song has already reached one hundred million of reproductions on your channel Youtube.

It was through her stories that she shared the news celebrating and thanking their cuteness for supporting her as much as they always have.

The melody has had overwhelming success since it was uploaded to the Youtube platform since December 12, 2019.

The day he shared it was a day of perfect omen for The Greater Cuteness given that this special date is her birthday and her beautiful daughter Kima Sofia she was months old.

There is no doubt that Kimberly’s success accompanies her, in addition to having the support of her admirers, she has a lot to do with her fiancé Juan de Dios Pantoja who is also the father of Kima.

Kimberly has concentrated a lot on a new application called Tiktok where she shares funny and entertaining videos, sometimes including Juan de Dios and other friends, but usually she is the one who stars in them.

Someone very important who also appears in Kimberly’s projects, in her videos, stories, photographs and Tiktok´s is her adorable daughter Kima Sofia, who on several occasions has surpassed her parents as the baby of less than a year is already a celebrity.

The family Pantoja Loaiza They are great Internet characters, both have been quite active in the application taking advantage of these days of quarantine for the Coronavirus and they take advantage to share content on their different social networks.

Both Kimberly and Juan de Dios have great projects, they have been working quite hard recently vColombia To record new singles, Pantoja already has a complete album on which he is already working to select his 12 songs, it is a total emotion.

