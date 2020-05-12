Kimberly Loaiza BOUNCES her rear with a burning song Destroy her!

The influencer Kimberly Loaiza He has captivated his fans on social media after he started dancing, since he explained how he moves when he is at family parties and although apparently it was only a Tik Tok, many liked the movements.

It seems that the beautiful Kimberly Loaiza is making the most of her time after finishing with Juan de Dios PantojaBecause after learning about the video scandal of her ex-fiancé, she has focused on her work as an influencer and singer.

The reactions of Kimberly Loaiza’s daring dance

Some of the comments that quickly began to stand out in their publication are like these that stand out like this: “We all need that at the bottom of our being who is not urged by a perreo in the dark”, “Beautiful as always the cuteness @kimberly. loaiza “, among many others on an extensive list.

We must remember that a few days ago Kimberly Loaiza released a video on her YouTube channel, where she explains how she feels after all the mess that JD Pantoja and Lizbeth Rodríguez put together, who said that the youtuber was unfaithful.

In this video clip, Kimberly Loaiza asked her followers not to talk about it anymore, since she feels annoyed by everything that has happened, starting with her scandal with Kenia Os, who she stopped talking to about leaving the Jukilop team.

In addition to that, the oldest stressed that she is separated from Juan Dios Pantoja and prefers that time will tell her whether to return to the father of her daughter or not, since he does not want to involve her in this scandal and for the sake of her he prefers to have distant that subject.

It should be noted that after their separation with Juan de Dios Pantoja, much has been said about their relationship, because if something was clear it was that they were not living together, but now, everything indicates that the famous influencer could be seeing someone else, although nothing It has been checked.

