Kimberly Loaiza answers ten questions from her fans! | Instagram

The admirers o Cuties As Kimberly Loaiza refers to her followers with great affection, they were asking her some questions, so she gladly decided to answer the ones that most caught her attention.

It was through his stories on Instagram where he shared several videos showing off his beautiful natural hair, because on this occasion he decided to remove the extensions, which in reality if you think about it, you realize that the young celebrity wears any look wearing.

On this occasion, several questions were asked. Kimberly loaiza answered yes, however, we will show you the ones that attracted the most attention, in terms of the videos You will be able to see some of them, we will share them with you right away.

Four hours ago she began with the dynamics to find out what her followers wanted to know about her, so she did not miss an opportunity to respond to them with all the affection that they themselves give her, the interpreter of “Do not be jealous“She always tries to return the love that she herself receives, so at every opportunity she tries to do dynamics where she includes her fans.

1

Linda, why don’t you love Kima anymore

This question undoubtedly surprised Kimberly Loaiza, who stated that she loved her two children equally and invited them to stop thinking about it because it was not like that, she undoubtedly adores them, it could be said that both are her entire life just the same. than her husband.

two

Vomiting in their pregnancies

Another question they asked The Biggest Cuteness It was if in her two pregnancies she had been vomiting and for how long, fortunately Kim Loaiza did not go through this that could be a nightmare for millions of pregnant women.

3

I want to be like you, but I’m afraid to record

This more than a question could be considered as advice, because the Cuteness who wrote him mentioned that he dreamed of being like her, but that he was afraid of what others would think, Kim advised him not to be afraid of what they will say and fail and if they could overcome it, they would undoubtedly go very far.

4

What diet do you do

Kim mentions that when she had Juanito, the diet that she did throughout her quarantine was intermittent fasting, but that by now she had calmed down a bit although she would undoubtedly begin to diet with exercise.

5

New album

Surely this question was being repeated on more than one occasion and the answer of the wife of Juan de Dios Pantoja It was that yes, although he did not say it in words, the gesture in his video was affirmative.

6

You are jealous?

Kim Loaiza affirmed again that she does not consider herself a jealous woman, although she did mention that it was “normal”, surely it does not bother her that millions of young women write to her husband every day, she is also sure that he adores her,

7

By when the other baby?

This would be another question that has surely been asked on more than one occasion and although she could say that in 6 or 7 years, she prefers not to say anything better because she does not know when it could happen.

8

Who bathes your babies?

Kimberly replied that she is in charge of bathing them, since they were born although there are also certain circumstances in which another person has taken charge of Kima, like when her little brother was born and that Loaiza couldn’t treat her for the first few days.

9

Why do you cut your hair

Loaiza affirmed that she did not cut her hair and that this was her natural hair, on the occasions that we have seen it long it is because she wears extensions.

10

Kim Can you give me your husband?

Without a doubt, he is sure was one of the questions he answered immediately, surely that would be the last thing La Cindura Mayor would do.