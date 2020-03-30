Kimberly Loaiza and Kima transform into Tiktok | Instagram

Singer and youtuber Kimberly Loaiza released a new Tiktok where she appears in the company of her beautiful daughter Kima Sofia, in the video they make an impressive transformation.

Until a few months ago Kimberly did not know about the existence of the new application that is gaining more and more ground on the internet, we are talking about Tiktok.

Although it is not on a daily basis, the interpreter of “Do not be jealous” share several videos at once where his followers which already exceed the Seven million They are delighted because their Tiktoks are quite entertaining.

With the simple name of Kimberly Loaiza Her followers go crazy, but if you add Kima Sofía to this name, it causes a great noise because her daughter sometimes stars in the most tender videos you could see.

He has even been able to overcome the popularity of their own parents And that is not yet a year old, what if Kima is beautiful.

In the video that Kimberly shared, you can see her and her daughter looking a bit messy (although they still both look beautiful) this Tiktok had already done it twice before, first Loaiza did it by herself, the second was with Juan de Dios Pantoja her fiancé and father of Kima, and the latter did it with his baby.

First they both appear under a kind of centerless lamp, Kima with her tousled laughs all over her little head and Kim with two crooked little tails, but from the moment they lower the lamp everything changes.

The roles are reversed now Kimberly wears her straight and loose hair and Kima wears two little tails and a red dress.

The beauty of both shows if they fix themselves or not, that surpasses them and especially Kima who at her young age is already gorgeous.

