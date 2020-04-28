Kimberly Loaiza and Kima, always together my life, goodbye Juan de Dios Pantoja | Instagram

The youtuber, tiktoker, model and singer Kimbely Loaiza filled her Instagram with tenderness by sharing a photo session with Kima Sofía her little daughter, practically saying goodbye to Juan de Dios Pantoja, she says “You always put my life together”.

The idea that Loaiza and Pantoja the team Jukilop They are no longer together, more and more their separation and distance becomes more noticeable.

Although it has only been a few days, it seems like it was longer since everything happened very quickly and his fans are probably still shocked.

Kimberly Loaiza interpreter of “Do not be jealous” He made the decision to separate from Juan de Dios, he himself shared the news in a video that he shared on his YouTube channel.

In the photographs, mother and daughter appear in Lucieno similar outfits, Kima probably already begins to walk because in one of the photos she stands quite well although with the support of her mother, Kima Sofía Pantoja Loaiza is a baby who she is adored by her parents And even though they are separated surely none will fail to give you wholesale love either together or separately.

Even if there are problems between them, Kima will always be the reason why they will be united forever. Juan de Dios wants to fix things with Kimberly and he has already asked for forgiveness in a personal and public way, it seems that Loaiza does not want to fold her hands, or at least that is what is seen in her publications because she is surely very hurt.

In the post, Juan de Dios Pantoja wrote “I LOVE THEM” accompanied by some emojis, more than a thousand comments has his own comment where some are criticizing him and another segment supports him considerably.

“You are not worth it, creeping”, “Juan is going to be all right and rest assured that the truth always comes out and I will always trust you”, some comments that Juan de Dios received.

