One of the best-known couples on social networks Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja prepared very well for this quarantine and shared it.

Juan de Dios was the one who bragged a bit about how it was that he and the Lindura Mayor prepared this “this confinement” that has everyone desperate.

Since a few months ago they moved to Mexico City, and little by little Pantoja has given himself the task of sharing with his followers the progress and arrangements they have made at home.

Since a few weeks ago he showed a kind of patio recreational where today they have several things to entertain themselves.

One of them and perhaps the most characteristic is a well-known digital gaming machine in Mexico how “little machines” where by putting a coin you could play one of the different games that was included, luckily they will not battle because it does not need coins.

“See how beautiful it looks, I really love it I love it ideal for this quarantine,” referring to his game machine.

It is well trained because it has a wide variety of things, Nintendo 64, Atari, Wii, among others, and the most exciting thing you can see is the design because the couple captured what they love the most in the model, Kima, the cover of his book and also the port of Mazatlan Sinaloa.

They also have a piece to play darts, golf, basketball, soccer and he even mentioned that in a few days more a pool table would arrive, to be able to entertain himself in this quarantine “We prepare for quarantine” Juan de Dios affirmed.

In addition to having his space very well equipped, Juan de Dios also shared a nice mural that they did recently where it appears he, kima and kimberly told the story and proudly bragged it.

