Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja boast their children’s room

Kimberly Loaiza and JD Pantoja show off their children’s room | Instagram

“); trace.document.close ();} function closeDialog () {if (history.length

The musical artist Kimberly Loaiza next to her husband Juan de Dios Pantoja They shared a new video on the YouTube channel of La Lindura Mayor, where they showed their new apartment in Mexico City, however, what moved their fans the most was their children’s room.

Kimberly loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja with the family of celebrities with the highest number of YouTube buttons, due to the number of followers that their YouTube channels have both individually and as a family, the singer mentioned that for these achievements they already had a Guinness record.

The video they shared has the title “This is Kima and Juanito’s room depa tour, Jukilop/ Kimberly Loaiza “, we’ll share it with you right away.

The couple began touring their entire new apartment, which they both mentioned that they practically had to tear it down to rebuild everything to their liking.

Also read: Aleida Núñez’s black bodysuit shows off her later charms!

However, they mentioned that although they had bought the apartment for a long time, they also bought a house because the things they had in the apartment did not fit completely, so they had to buy a larger place.

After they realized that the things they had were enough they decided to buy and rebuild a house as they did with the apartment, taking advantage of the design they had chosen, very excited they decided to record this new video showing once again a tour of this new home.

It may interest you: WhatsApp trick to hide your cell phone number

This is not the first time that we have seen them show their house room in videos of their channels, who usually does it more frequently is Kim loaiza, although this time she did it accompanied by her husband.

Presenting some details from the entrance proudly showing off some details little by little like the digital photo frames with unpublished photographs of her children and also of Kimberly with her little ones.

From what can be seen in the place, although it has all the services due to the modifications made, it looks a little small at least with the rooms.

Also read: Meet today’s Netflix premieres May 28, 2021

Speaking precisely about rooms, the couple began to show some of them, until they arrived at Kima and Juanito’s, which is in fact a kind of recreational room where precisely Kima was very entertained with her nanny, who in fact is the aunt of Juan de Dios, as he mentioned, clarifying that she was not his grandmother, because some Internet users believed that she was his grandmother, the singer clarified that she was his grandfather’s sister.

Little by little they were showing some interesting corners of the small room where Kima spent a lot of time, not only playing but also learning with some books he had for cognitive development where he would surely learn some basic things such as colors, shapes and others, this it was precisely a special book that Kim loaiza command to do for his daughter.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Despite the fact that there are not many toys of little Juanito or Mini JDBecause he was still very young, however, as the months go by, the couple will surely start buying some things for the new family member.

Something that surely excited their followers is that they had a new adopted son, it was a little chameleon called “Sutra”, which they showed their fans in the video and even fed him.

Kim Loaiza also shared part of the small, but varied closet of Kima who so far has more things than his brother, Juanito’s clothes are on the outside of said room.