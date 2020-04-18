Photo: Instagram Kimberly Flores

The influencer appeared in a swimsuit that leaves nothing to the imagination.

By Marissel Villalobos

Saturday, April 18, 2020, at 09:27

The wife of singer Edwin Luna, Kimberly Floreshe does know how to display his statuesque figure with daring and sensual outfits they don’t leave much to the imagination.

In days past, the blogger had been showing a more impeccable, beautiful and tasteful look. His followers were shocked by the photographs in which there was an obvious change in his clothes and makeup.

She surprised with a beige jumpsuit and soft and very delicate makeup. In another image, he captivated likes and good comments with a spring look, made up of an orange and blue flowered overcoat, along with a green top and jean mini shorts.

Kimberly Flores rampaged her “haters” with this photo

Apparently he had left behind his sexy image for a more elegant and flirtatious one. However, in one of his latest posts on Instagram returned to talk about. And is that the fitness influencer has enough “haters” that leave hateful comments for his peculiar way of dressing.

Kimberly appears with a skin-colored swimsuit with streetlight details in a deep V-neckline and suspenders. In addition, he wears a mini short that shows his skin at the foot of the pool of his house in Monterrey, where he is spending his quarantine.

ari.i.im “Great body, just those super naughty Kim tattoos, plus the one with little stars.”

__karyromero “Having that body, anyone would exhibit it like that.”

lezly_zavala “How he loves to show off, poor woman. Well, since it is well burned, what difference does it make?

karla_gom_ “I love how you look”.

ro_cio5964 “Let those who have @kimfloresgz show off their great body, it looks great on you.”

karla_vallarmor “Woman, it is Easter Sunday, save your sale at least for tomorrow, naca.”

powder1402 “Pretty attractive in photography, Kim !!”

