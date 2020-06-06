Kimberly Flores, wife of Edwin Luna debuts as a singer and gives something to talk about. | Instagram Special

Kimberly Flores, wife of Edwin Luna debuts as a singer and gives something to talk aboutWell, in addition to being a surprise project and having been preparing for months for it, there are harsh comments about its performance.

It was a few hours ago when the video of “Hesitate”, the first single from Kimberly Flores arrived at social networks, even the video officer in Youtube. Edwin Luna He was the first to show his support and congratulate her, since he knows how hard Kimberly has prepared for this great moment, but not everyone thought the same and as in his publications social networksThe criticisms were immediate.

And is that in addition to being the wife of Edwin Luna, Kimberly Flores He has gained public recognition for his impeccable physical condition, for how hard he trains, the way he takes care of his diet and also, the beauty company he has created.

Although many have criticized her for the way she looks and the beginnings of her career as a dancer and model, Kimberly Flores proudly speaks of all his efforts and Edwin Luna I couldn’t be more proud of her, but this new stage will be quite a challenge … starting with the divided opinions of her musical debut, she even disabled the comments on Youtube.

Kimberly Flores releases music video, dances with men and Edwin Luna applauds him

Beyond criticism, if we can highlight something of Kimberly Flores it is that she is always busy, she goes from project to project and once she consolidates a goal, almost immediately she begins to work on another one without neglecting her relationship as a couple, her children and, of course, time for herself. Now the wife of Edwin Luna It surprises with its facet of singer.

Kimberly Flores revealed that he had been taking singing classes for a long time and that he had chosen to venture into the urban genre for being one of the most enjoyed, although he recognized the great merit of being part of the music scene in traditional Mexican music and more being next to a figure like Edwin Luna.

This is how the music video for “Hesitate”, first musical single from Kimberly Flores that although it has unleashed all kinds of criticism, it has added one more hairline to the tiger of successes and projects. Edwin Luna She did not hesitate to show her full support and from days before helped to promote the single, but she recognizes that this dream is her merit and that she will always be by her side.

Will it be a success? Will you compete with Edwin Luna on the popularity charts? Only time will tell, for now, listen to here the first song of Kimberly Flores, “Vacilar”, which we hear so much about Instagram :

