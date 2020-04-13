The model shared a series of images in which she looked great before entering the pool

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna

Photo:

Velia de la Cruz / Reform Agency

Kimberly Flores, her husband Edwin Luna and her children are in quarantine at her Monterrey Nuevo León residence, from where they share funny videos and photos on their social networks, just as the model did recently.

As usual in your official profile Instagram, the fitness girl from ‘Hoy’ showcased her curves with a sensual one-piece swimsuit, which allowed her to reveal her shapely body.

In the series of photographs, the blogger wasted sensuality posing with her back to the camera, revealing more than a million followers her shapely rearguard thanks to a sexy denim shorts with which she surely left more than one breathless.

In addition, the leader of La Trakalosa de Monterrey also boasted the beauty of his wife with a photograph published on his social profile, with which the whole family can be seen inside the pool, which he described with the following text: “Blessings. To enjoy ourselves as a family between it is hot and suddenly it rains or is cold. These days have changed a lot in my way of thinking and everything that I have now discovered that I can do.”

Although the singer tried to give a message of optimism, some users of the famous social network took advantage of the publication to send some criticism to the couple and it was not lacking who called them presumptuous.

“They call themselves the exemplary family“,”And why don’t they help with pantries for people if resources“,”That they will help part of demonstrating what they have. They keep exploiting the workers in their home“,”Presumed I wish we could all be like this and not locked up“They are just some messages.

.