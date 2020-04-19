First actress Ana Martin congratulated Esdwin Luna’s wife for participating in his challenge

Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna

Photo:

Velia de la Cruz / Reform Agency

Although for Kimberly Flores criticism is the order of the day, this time it was the target of a very special congratulation, no less than the first actress Ana Martin, who praised the video that the model made as part of the #AnaMartinChallenge.

Through her official Instagram account, the blogger shared a clip in which she is seen moving her hips to the rhythm of “Bule Bule”, a song that emerged in 1967 thanks to the movie “Acapulco a go-gó” starring Ana Martin and whose hip movement became famous thanks to the singular beauty of the film and television actress.

“To remember is to live, to dare to the new and to risk doing what makes us feel alive. That is why, in these days of quarantine, we can do what makes us feel the best, today and every day I feel BuleBule, so I invite you today to do your Challenge with the hashtag #RetoAnaMartin where you can feel free and do this dance in your own way, so tell me how do you feel?“Wrote the renowned Mexican actress on her Instagram account.

Who could not be left behind was the wife of Edwin Luna, who immediately joined the challenge with her peculiar touch of sensuality:

“With much love and respect, doing the #AnaMartin challenge trying to move my hips feeling BuleBule as @anamartinof. I invite you to try it, as fun and exercise is great“Was the text that accompanied the video that is about to reach 200,000 reproductions.

On this occasion, Kimberly Flores She decided to wear a top and sexy long skirt with slits on the sides, with which she exposed her shapely legs while accompanying the sensual movement of the hips with a huge smile.

To the surprise of the same model, Ana Martin He sent a message to congratulate her on her dance technique: “My queen was spectacular for you. You are very talented dancing a big hug“

