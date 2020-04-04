Kimberly Flores and Edwin Luna

Since a few days ago the period of social isolation began in several countries of the world, due to the coronavirus pandemic, a large number of celebrities have decided to make the waiting time much more enjoyable by sharing fun videos through their different social networks; this is the case of Edwin Luna and his wife, Kimberly Flores.

In addition to sharing her exercise routines, this time the model showed that she knows how to move her shapely body, so at the rate of Jennifer Lopez He wasted sensuality dancing the #jlosuperbowlchallenge.

Dressed in camouflage sports pants and a short sweatshirt that exposed her steel abdomen, the influencer transmitted the sensual rhythm to her Instagram followers, where she won a shower of compliments before her perfect choreography.

“It looked great on you“,”The best“,”Divine“,”You did it very well“,”Wow, it looked great on you“,”Gorgeous“,”Beautiful“,”It was perfect“,”You do excellent Kim“,”I loved you“,”You dance amazing“,”Very cute how you dance“They are only part of the comments received by the blogger.

Furthermore, a few days ago Kim He took the opportunity to share one of his exercise routines. From the garden of her house, the wife of the leader of the Trakalosa de Monterrey set fire showing her curves with a sexy short that left her shapely legs visible to 1.2 million followers.

